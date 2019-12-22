SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Dividend History for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend
SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07
SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07
SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share
SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15
Repligen Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share
Repligen Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report