SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1617 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

