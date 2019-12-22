SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1506 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $26.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02.

