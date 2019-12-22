iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

