iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.
On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in iRobot by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
iRobot stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
