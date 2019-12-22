Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Blackstone Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,550%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of BX stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

In related news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $22,322,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

