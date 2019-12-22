Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

NYSE:WMS opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 85,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $2,684,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones bought 140,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,434,259.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,705.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326,883 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,056 and sold 1,058,831 shares valued at $39,599,232. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

