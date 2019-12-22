Craig Hallum Lowers CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $14.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s current price.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price target on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. CalAmp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $404.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CalAmp by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

