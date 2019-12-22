Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.
Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Telaria has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Telaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telaria during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.
Telaria Company Profile
Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.
