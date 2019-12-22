Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Telaria has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Telaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telaria during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

