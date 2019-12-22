Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.81 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,727 shares of company stock valued at $65,675,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

