Wells Fargo & Co Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $290.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

LRCX stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,098 shares of company stock worth $15,577,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $148,977,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $100,687,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

