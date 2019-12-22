Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $13.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.57 million, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

