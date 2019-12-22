Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.64 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.13-0.55 EPS.
RAD stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.
