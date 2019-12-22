Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.64 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.13-0.55 EPS.

RAD stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

