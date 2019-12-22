Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $133-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.71 million.Actuant also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.68-0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $27.23 on Friday. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

