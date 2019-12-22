Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Smart Global updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

SGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

