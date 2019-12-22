Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter. Shiloh Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SHLO stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

