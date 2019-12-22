Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON:GLR opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Galileo Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Company Profile
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.