Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:GLR opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Galileo Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

