United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:UCG opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. United Carpets Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

About United Carpets Group

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

