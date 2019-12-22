Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Posts Earnings Results

Fletcher King (LON:FLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON FLK opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.80. Fletcher King has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.75 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.87 ($0.66).

Get Fletcher King alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Fletcher King’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Fletcher King’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.