Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter worth $222,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

