Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $465,618.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,024 shares of company stock worth $1,575,038. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

