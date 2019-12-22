Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $465,618.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,024 shares of company stock worth $1,575,038. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Beige Book

Analyst Recommendations for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Radius Health Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
Radius Health Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
Denali Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
Denali Therapeutics Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright
Tenet Healthcare Price Target Raised to $31.00
Tenet Healthcare Price Target Raised to $31.00
Barclays Increases Smart Global Price Target to $40.00
Barclays Increases Smart Global Price Target to $40.00
Aegion Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Aegion Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
IAC/InterActiveCorp Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”
IAC/InterActiveCorp Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report