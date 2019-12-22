Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on THC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of THC stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 221,875 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $4,548,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 42.9% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 391,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

