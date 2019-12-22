Barclays Increases Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $40.00

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

