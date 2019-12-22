Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have underperformed its industry so far this year. The price performance is mainly backed by dismal earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the analysts’ expectation in eight of the last 14 quarters, while revenues lagged the same in seven quarters. Lower contribution from a large coating project at Corrosion Protection and the turnaround activity at Energy Services have been hurting Aegion’s performance over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, Aegion tweaked its 2019 projections for revenues and earnings. It anticipates revenues to decline across segments. However, earnings are expected to improve modestly on the back of strong backlog position and market outlook in core businesses. Also, it is expected to benefit from acquisitions, strategic initiatives & divesture actions, going forward.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $718.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aegion by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after purchasing an additional 688,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Aegion by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 79,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

