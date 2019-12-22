IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.10.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $245.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $161.39 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.