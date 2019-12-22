Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has outperformed the industry over the past year. The recreational vehicle maker is riding on the strength of its acquisitions, including Grand Design and Chris-Craft. These buyouts bolstered the firm’s footprint and diversified the business, in turn aiding in top and bottom-line growth. In a bid to further boost its portfolio, Winnebago recently inked a deal with Newmar Corporation, which will add high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand lineup. However, the industry has started to show signs of a slowdown amid macroeconomic headwinds, with wholesale RV shipments projected to decline this year.Headwinds like rising input costs and sluggish demand may impact the near-term performance of Winnebago. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.