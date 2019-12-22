First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.79, 1,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.