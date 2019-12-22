iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.23, 2,220 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 58,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13.

Latest News

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Price Up 0%
iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Trading 0.7% Higher
Insulet Price Target Raised to $200.00
Nike PT Raised to $119.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Medtronic Price Target to $128.00
Morgan Stanley Lowers Darden Restaurants Price Target to $126.00
