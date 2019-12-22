Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Cfra started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,457.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

