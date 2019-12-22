Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Cfra started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.
NASDAQ PODD opened at $172.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,457.60 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
