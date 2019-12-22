Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $119.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.02.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Nike by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Nike by 84.9% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,471 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Nike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.