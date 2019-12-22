JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.74 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,858 shares of company stock worth $14,007,941. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 46.0% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.