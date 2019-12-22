Morgan Stanley Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $126.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.