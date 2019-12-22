Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Raised to $39.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

CAG stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

