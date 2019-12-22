Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lifted to Buy at Sandler O’Neill

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $105.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,191,363. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

