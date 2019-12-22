JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $437.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $437.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.22.

HUM stock opened at $368.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.79. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $372.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 150.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,408,000 after purchasing an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after acquiring an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

