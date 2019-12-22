Plus-Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,130.00 (NPLC)

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Plus-Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and HitBTC. Plus-Coin has a total market cap of $163,130.00 and $6.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.01210049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Plus-Coin Profile

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official website is www.plus-coin.com/en . Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin

Plus-Coin Token Trading

Plus-Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plus-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plus-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

