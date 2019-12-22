Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ARF stock opened at A$2.93 ($2.08) on Friday. Arena REIT No 1 has a fifty-two week low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.09 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.85. The company has a market cap of $876.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

