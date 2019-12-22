Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of ARF stock opened at A$2.93 ($2.08) on Friday. Arena REIT No 1 has a fifty-two week low of A$2.38 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.09 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.85. The company has a market cap of $876.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56.
Arena REIT No 1 Company Profile
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT No 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT No 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.