JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE:JW.A opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.08. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30.

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

