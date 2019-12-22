$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report $2.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. QuickLogic posted sales of $3.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $10.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $10.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.50 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUIK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,419,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK opened at $0.33 on Friday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Shares of QuickLogic are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 24th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 23rd.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

