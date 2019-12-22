EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $10,748.00 and $1.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.06697670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,040,640 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

