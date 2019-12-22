Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Declares — Dividend of $0.11

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of RECS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

