Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 247.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. Research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

