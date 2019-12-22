Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

FOF stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

