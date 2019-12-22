Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.
Shares of RQI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.05.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty
