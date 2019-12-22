Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of RQI opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.