Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.
Shares of RFI stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile
