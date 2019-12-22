Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XLY opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.36. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $91.73 and a 52-week high of $124.87.
