Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLY opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.36. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $91.73 and a 52-week high of $124.87.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.