Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLY opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.36. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $91.73 and a 52-week high of $124.87.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Dividend History for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)

