Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.59

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5874 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

