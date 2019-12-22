Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2291 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGN opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $26.83.

