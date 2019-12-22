Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Dividend History for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.11
Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.11
Whitestone REIT to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend
Whitestone REIT to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend
Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report