Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $44.34 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90.

Dividend History for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

