Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

FDLO stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66.

