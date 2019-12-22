Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

FSTA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.